How 'dirty' are Championship teams? Here's where each club ranks in the Championship fair play table

How 'dirty' are Championship teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table

Who is the dirtiest team in the Championship?

Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every Championship clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:

The Swans have been shown 30 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 132 disciplinary points - the lowest in the Championship.

1. Swansea City - 24th

The Swans have been shown 30 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 132 disciplinary points - the lowest in the Championship.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Tigers have been shown 36 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 154 disciplinary points.

2. Hull City - 23rd

The Tigers have been shown 36 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 154 disciplinary points.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Robins have been shown 37 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 158 disciplinary points.

3. Bristol City - 22nd

The Robins have been shown 37 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 158 disciplinary points.
pa
Buy a Photo
Villa have been shown 42 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 178 disciplinary points.

4. Aston Villa - 21st

Villa have been shown 42 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 178 disciplinary points.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6