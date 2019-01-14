How 'dirty' are Championship teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table

Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every Championship clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:

1. Swansea City - 24th The Swans have been shown 30 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 132 disciplinary points - the lowest in the Championship.

2. Hull City - 23rd The Tigers have been shown 36 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 154 disciplinary points.

3. Bristol City - 22nd The Robins have been shown 37 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 158 disciplinary points.

4. Aston Villa - 21st Villa have been shown 42 cautions and one red card - accumulating to 178 disciplinary points.

