We've gone back in time to discover every defeated Championship play-off semi-finalists and looked at how they've fared the following season. In history in favour or against the Whites? Click and scroll through the pages to find out...

1. 2004/05: Ipswich Town and Derby County Both clubs struggled to shrug off their play-off heartbreak as Derby finished 20th - eight points above the drop - while Ipswich only finished five places higher. Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2005/06: Crystal Palace and Preston North End Preston came within a point of reaching the play-offs again, only to lose out to Southampton. Crystal Palace had to settle for 12th spot. Getty Buy a Photo

3. 2006/07: Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves were denied a play-off campaign on goal difference (by ONE goal!) by Watford. Southampton suffered a major hangover, surviving relegation by two points. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2007/08: Watford and Crystal Palace Both clubs fell way off the pace. Palace finished 15th with Watford in 13th, just two points above them in the league table. pa Buy a Photo

View more