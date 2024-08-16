Will Darren Sarll change a winning team as Pools prepare to welcome Southend?
1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon
Sarll suggested that the goalkeeping spot is still up for grabs but Dixon should be in line for a second successive start after getting the nod ahead of Sunderland-born Adam Smith in Somerset. The 30-year-old kept just his second Pools clean sheet on his 27th start, although he was a bit fortunate right at the death when he fumbled a cross into the path of Harvey Greenslade. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Set to start a competitive game at Victoria Park for the first time in 357 days. Wasn't faultless at Yeovil and made a couple of mistakes as the game wore on and he grew tired, but it was a pretty impressive showing given how turbulent the last year has been for him. Expect him to continue to grow in stature as the campaign wears on. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Sarll admitted that the captain hadn't trained all week after being forced off with 20 minutes remaining at Yeovil. Pools were still hopeful that he could feature and will surely be doing everything they can to patch him up in time for Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Will be hopeful that he has Waterfall alongside him but, either way, will need to contend with the physical Harry Cardwell, who scored 18 goals last season but struggled on his most recent visit to Victoria Park. Photo: Frank Reid
