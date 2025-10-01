Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up at Brunton Park.placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of trip to rivals Carlisle - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to make it three games unbeaten when they make the trip to promotion contenders Carlisle, always a game with a bit of an edge given there is no love lost between the two rival fanbases, on Wednesday evening.

The Hull loanee had another good game at the weekend as Pools drew with Brackley and will have to be at his best against a Carlisle side who can call on Regan Linney, whose nine goals make him the National League's joint leading scorer, albeit the Cumbrians have drawn a blank in both of their last two matches.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

The Hull loanee had another good game at the weekend as Pools drew with Brackley and will have to be at his best against a Carlisle side who can call on Regan Linney, whose nine goals make him the National League's joint leading scorer, albeit the Cumbrians have drawn a blank in both of their last two matches.

The 24-year-old has got through 90 minutes in each of the last two matches and looks to be close to full fitness following a hamstring injury sustained in August.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

The 24-year-old has got through 90 minutes in each of the last two matches and looks to be close to full fitness following a hamstring injury sustained in August.

Has been in good form of late but will have his work cut out against a Carlisle front line that includes Regan Linney, who has scored nine goals in 12 games this season, as well as former Pools promotion-winner Luke Armstrong.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Has been in good form of late but will have his work cut out against a Carlisle front line that includes Regan Linney, who has scored nine goals in 12 games this season, as well as former Pools promotion-winner Luke Armstrong.

Has hardly put a foot wrong so far this season, starting all of his side's first 12 games.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Has hardly put a foot wrong so far this season, starting all of his side's first 12 games.

