Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up at Brunton Park.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
The Hull loanee had another good game at the weekend as Pools drew with Brackley and will have to be at his best against a Carlisle side who can call on Regan Linney, whose nine goals make him the National League's joint leading scorer, albeit the Cumbrians have drawn a blank in both of their last two matches. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
The 24-year-old has got through 90 minutes in each of the last two matches and looks to be close to full fitness following a hamstring injury sustained in August. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Has been in good form of late but will have his work cut out against a Carlisle front line that includes Regan Linney, who has scored nine goals in 12 games this season, as well as former Pools promotion-winner Luke Armstrong. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Has hardly put a foot wrong so far this season, starting all of his side's first 12 games. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography