How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to National League leaders York

By Robbie Stelling
Published 8th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to make it five National League games unbeaten when they travel to league leaders and local rivals York on Saturday. It promises to be a red-hot atmosphere, with Pools having sold out their allocation for the short trip to the LNER Community Stadium. While Pools have been much improved under Lennie Lawrence, this weekend's game is set to be a step up in class, with York top of the table and unbeaten in their last 11 National League games. Pools managed to spring a surprise last season when they won this fixture 3-1 but can expect a sterner test this time around. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up for Saturday's trip to York - do you agree?

Looking to build on his first ever Pools clean sheet last time out. Can expect to have his work cut out against a York side who are the National League's third highest scorers. Ollie Pearce, signed this summer from Worthing, has scored six goals in his last five games while impact substitute Lenell John-Lewis averages a goal every 58 minutes so far this season.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Looking to build on his first ever Pools clean sheet last time out. Can expect to have his work cut out against a York side who are the National League's third highest scorers. Ollie Pearce, signed this summer from Worthing, has scored six goals in his last five games while impact substitute Lenell John-Lewis averages a goal every 58 minutes so far this season.

Has been excellent so far this season and has posed a real threat with his marauding runs from right-back. York will have to be mindful of what he can offer going forward.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Has been excellent so far this season and has posed a real threat with his marauding runs from right-back. York will have to be mindful of what he can offer going forward.

Has started the last two games and was outstanding against Aldershot. Skipper Luke Waterfall could be back in contention following an injury but Sass-Davies deserves to retain his place in the XI.

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Has started the last two games and was outstanding against Aldershot. Skipper Luke Waterfall could be back in contention following an injury but Sass-Davies deserves to retain his place in the XI.

Has only missed one game this season and has been consistently impressive in the heart of the defence. Has used the ball much better under Lawrence and looks to be forming a strong partnership with Sass-Davies.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has only missed one game this season and has been consistently impressive in the heart of the defence. Has used the ball much better under Lawrence and looks to be forming a strong partnership with Sass-Davies.

