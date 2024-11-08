Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up for Saturday's trip to York - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Looking to build on his first ever Pools clean sheet last time out. Can expect to have his work cut out against a York side who are the National League's third highest scorers. Ollie Pearce, signed this summer from Worthing, has scored six goals in his last five games while impact substitute Lenell John-Lewis averages a goal every 58 minutes so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Has been excellent so far this season and has posed a real threat with his marauding runs from right-back. York will have to be mindful of what he can offer going forward. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Has started the last two games and was outstanding against Aldershot. Skipper Luke Waterfall could be back in contention following an injury but Sass-Davies deserves to retain his place in the XI. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has only missed one game this season and has been consistently impressive in the heart of the defence. Has used the ball much better under Lawrence and looks to be forming a strong partnership with Sass-Davies. Photo: Frank Reid