How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to National League leaders York

Hartlepool United are bidding to make it five National League games unbeaten when they travel to league leaders and local rivals York on Saturday. It promises to be a red-hot atmosphere, with Pools having sold out their allocation for the short trip to the LNER Community Stadium. While Pools have been much improved under Lennie Lawrence, this weekend's game is set to be a step up in class, with York top of the table and unbeaten in their last 11 National League games. Pools managed to spring a surprise last season when they won this fixture 3-1 but can expect a sterner test this time around. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.