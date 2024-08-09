How Hartlepool United could line up for their National League opener at Yeovil

Predicted XI as Pools prepare to begin their National League campaign at Yeovil.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
The Sunderland-born stopper, who has played under Sarll before at Yeovil, looks set to get the nod in goal after signing a short term deal last week following a successful trial period. Joel Dixon, who missed training this week as a precaution, might feel slightly hard done by. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Will return to competitive action for the first time in almost a year having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against AFC Fylde last August. Has looked strong in pre-season, showing no signs of any sort of mental hangover. Sarll said in midweek that he will be like a new signing. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Set to skipper the side for the first time and will be looking to add a third National League promotion as captain to his C.V. The experienced centre-half, who turned 34 at the end of last month, has made a huge difference to his side's defensive fortunes since his January arrival, playing 15 times. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Sarll rested him on Saturday but he should return to continue his formidable partnership with Waterfall. Left-footed, and so provides a nice balance to the back line. Like his central-defensive partner, he was generally outstanding after arriving in January and has had a strong pre-season, scoring a spectacular goal against Sunderland under-21s. Photo: Frank Reid
