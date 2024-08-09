How Hartlepool United could line up for their National League opener at Yeovil

How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of their National League opener at Yeovil.How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of their National League opener at Yeovil.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:29 GMT
Hartlepool United are set to begin their new National League campaign away at Yeovil, their longest trip of the entire season. It promises to be a momentous day for manager Darren Sarll, who will lead Pools in competitive action for the first time against one of his former sides. So, here's how Pools could line up.

Predicted XI as Pools prepare to begin their National League campaign at Yeovil.

The Sunderland-born stopper, who has played under Sarll before at Yeovil, looks set to get the nod in goal after signing a short term deal last week following a successful trial period. Joel Dixon, who missed training this week as a precaution, might feel slightly hard done by.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

The Sunderland-born stopper, who has played under Sarll before at Yeovil, looks set to get the nod in goal after signing a short term deal last week following a successful trial period. Joel Dixon, who missed training this week as a precaution, might feel slightly hard done by.

Will return to competitive action for the first time in almost a year having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against AFC Fylde last August. Has looked strong in pre-season, showing no signs of any sort of mental hangover. Sarll said in midweek that he will be like a new signing.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Will return to competitive action for the first time in almost a year having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against AFC Fylde last August. Has looked strong in pre-season, showing no signs of any sort of mental hangover. Sarll said in midweek that he will be like a new signing.

Set to skipper the side for the first time and will be looking to add a third National League promotion as captain to his C.V. The experienced centre-half, who turned 34 at the end of last month, has made a huge difference to his side's defensive fortunes since his January arrival, playing 15 times.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Set to skipper the side for the first time and will be looking to add a third National League promotion as captain to his C.V. The experienced centre-half, who turned 34 at the end of last month, has made a huge difference to his side's defensive fortunes since his January arrival, playing 15 times.

Sarll rested him on Saturday but he should return to continue his formidable partnership with Waterfall. Left-footed, and so provides a nice balance to the back line. Like his central-defensive partner, he was generally outstanding after arriving in January and has had a strong pre-season, scoring a spectacular goal against Sunderland under-21s.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Sarll rested him on Saturday but he should return to continue his formidable partnership with Waterfall. Left-footed, and so provides a nice balance to the back line. Like his central-defensive partner, he was generally outstanding after arriving in January and has had a strong pre-season, scoring a spectacular goal against Sunderland under-21s.

