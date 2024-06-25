How Hartlepool United could line up next season after four new faces strengthen Darren Sarll's squad
By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:23 BST
After a disappointing return to the National League followed by an underwhelming start to the summer transfer window, positivity seems to be, at long last, returning to Hartlepool United after four shrewd looking signings. Here's a look at how new manager Darren Sarll could line up next season.
1. Goalkeeper: Zan Luk-Leban or Pete Jameson
The 21-year-old Slovenian appears to be, at this stage, one of the names most heavily linked with Pools. He spent last season on loan at National League North side Farsley Celtic, where he played 41 times and impressed, and so a step up to the fifth tier seems like a natural progression for the young stopper. He came through the ranks in his homeland, where he was rumoured to have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while he went on trial at Barcelona when he was 15. He signed for Everton in 2019, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2025 after doing enough to earn a new deal. The other, tried and tested option is, of course, Pete Jameson. The 31-year-old impressed towards the end of last term after a difficult start to his season long loan and is now available as a free agent following his release by Harrogate; a lot could depend on the future of Joel Dixon, who is transfer listed but remains on the books.Photo: Frank Reid
Closing in on 200 Pools appearances and set for a fifth season at the Suit Direct. One of the last surviving members of the squad that won promotion out of the National League in 2021, when he was named in the team of the season. Endured an indifferent campaign last term, probably his worst in a Pools shirt, but is a player Sarll clearly values - the new boss even tried to sign him when he was in charge of Stevenage.Photo: Mark Fletcher
Made such a difference to the Pools defence after his January arrival, playing 19 times and scoring once. Left-sided, and so adds balance to the back line, with impressive experience, boasting more than 450 senior appearances. Sarll has already spoken in glowing terms of Parkes and fellow central-defender Luke Waterfall, with whom he formed a formidable partnership. With club captain Nicky Featherstone expected to take at least something of a step back from playing after signing a new, "transitional" deal that will see him take his first steps into coaching, Parkes could be the man trusted with the armband in his absence, although it could just as well be Waterfall.Photo: Mark Fletcher
Just like Parkes, the commanding defender had a huge impact on Pools' defensive fortunes in the second half of last season. A superb communicator, fearless defender and a threat in both boxes, Waterfall has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League in the past.Photo: Mark Fletcher
