How Hartlepool United could line up next season after four new faces strengthen Darren Sarll's squad.

1 . Goalkeeper: Zan Luk-Leban or Pete Jameson

The 21-year-old Slovenian appears to be, at this stage, one of the names most heavily linked with Pools. He spent last season on loan at National League North side Farsley Celtic, where he played 41 times and impressed, and so a step up to the fifth tier seems like a natural progression for the young stopper. He came through the ranks in his homeland, where he was rumoured to have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while he went on trial at Barcelona when he was 15. He signed for Everton in 2019, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2025 after doing enough to earn a new deal. The other, tried and tested option is, of course, Pete Jameson. The 31-year-old impressed towards the end of last term after a difficult start to his season long loan and is now available as a free agent following his release by Harrogate; a lot could depend on the future of Joel Dixon, who is transfer listed but remains on the books.Photo: Frank Reid