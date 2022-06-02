It’s been a rollercoaster year for Pools who have seen two permanent managers, two memorable cup runs and a league campaign littered with highs and lows.

But ultimately, through Dave Challinor, Antony Sweeney, Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson, Pools were able to succeed in their pre-season objective and maintain their EFL status.

And to do that, Pools have used a total of 33 players this season, the joint third most in the division, with many having come and gone throughout the year.

But whether those players remain at the Suit Direct Stadium or have left for a new club at some point throughout the season, they have all played their part.

And here at The Mail we look at all of those to pull on a Pools shirt this season and hand out our end of season grades.

HUFC 2-1 NTFC National League 1. 09-10-2021. Picture by FRANK REID Luke Molyneux enjoyed an excellent season with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID