How Jonathan Woodgate's start compares to Middlesbrough's last nine managers
The scale of the job Jonathan Woodgate has on his hands is clear . . . after making the joint worst start of any Middlesbrough manager in almost the last three decades.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 10:07 am
The Teessiders have taken nine points from their opening eight league games this season and were eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the start of the campaign. Ross Sanderson, Luke March and Alex Cox have crunched the numbers to see how Woodgate’s start compares to Boro’s last nine managers.