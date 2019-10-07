How to listen to Hartlepool United's Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw live
Hartlepool United will find out their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents this afternoon.
With the third qualifying round ties being played over the weekend, Pools are in the hat for this afternoon’s draw which will take place live on talkSport2 from 1:30pm.
Ray Stubbs and non-league expert Tony Incenzo will conduct the draw which remains regionalised to northern and southern sections until the first round proper.
Fourth qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 19 with the first round matches taking place a few weeks later on November 9.
Pools reached the first round last year before being knocked out by League One outfit Gillingham following a 4-3 replay defeat after extra-time at Victoria Park. The club’s best FA Cup finish is reaching the fourth round, a feat they have achieved on six separate occasions, the most recent of which was in 2009 when they were knocked out by West Ham United.