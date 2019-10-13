Britt Assombalonga celebrates after putting Middlesbrough ahead at Bristol City.

How long Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and other Championship clubs have spent winning this season

Middlesbrough have taken the lead in five of their 11 Championship games so far this season – but have only been able to close out the victory on two occasions.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 11:45 am

So how does that compare to Boro’s league rivals? Using statistics from Experimental 3-6-1, we take a closer look at how long each Championship side has spent winning this campaign. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see which club comes out on top.

1. Stoke (24th)

Percentage of time spent winning: 10.5% Drawing: 49.5% Losing: 40%

2. Reading (23rd)

Percentage of time spent winning: 10.6% Drawing: 34.3% Losing: 55.1%

3. Huddersfield (22nd)

Percentage of time spent winning: 13.2% Drawing: 61.2% Losing: 25.6%

4. Middlesbrough (21st)

Percentage of time spent winning: 14.6% Drawing: 47.8% Losing: 37.4%

