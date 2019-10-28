AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor applauds the fans during the Vanarama National League match between Salford City and AFC Fylde at Moor Lane on April 22, 2019 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Challinor was understood to have been interviewed for the manager’s role at Pools last week as the club continue its search for Craig Hignett’s replacement.

But new developments on Monday have seen the 44-year-old, who was sacked by AFC Fylde earlier this month, in contention to be Jim Bentley’s replacement at Morecambe.

Interestingly, Bentley resigned as Shrimps manager after eight years to became Challinor’s replacement at Fylde. It’s a unique managerial merry-go-round situation that will in essence be a switch of managers for the fellow Lancashire clubs.

Challinor is currently priced at 6/1 to take over at the Globe Arena making him the favourite external candidate for the position. Morecambe academy manager Stewart Drummond is the current favourite at 4/1 while former Pools defender Ben Clark is priced at 8/1.

With Challinor already being based in the north west, would the prospect of joining a struggling League Two side appeal to him over the chance to join Hartlepool?

The former Fylde boss has spoken with United though it’s not clear what, if anything, has developed beyond that at this stage.

Pools had targeted Challinor as one of Hignett’s potential replacements though the developing situation at Morecambe could force them to turn their attentions elsewhere.