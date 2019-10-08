How Middlesbrough's expected goals figure compares to Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Stoke and other Championship sides
Following that pulsating 3-3 draw at Luton back in August, Middlesbrough have found goals harder to come by in recent weeks.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side have scored 11 times in 11 league games this term, but is that a true reflection of the chances they are creating? Using stats from Wyscout, we’ve ranked every Championship club in order of their expected goals total. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see which sides are creating the most goalscoring opportunities and, ultimately, taking them.