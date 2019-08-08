How Middlesbrough's squad is shaping up ahead of 5pm transfer deadline
Middlesbrough have just a few more hours until this summer’s transfer window slams shut, with head coach Jonathan Woodgate hopeful the club can bring in one more player before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.
By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 12:12
In yesterday’s press conference, Woodgate insisted the club won’t sign players if the deal isn’t right, and he’s happy with his squad at his disposal. We take a look at the club’s options in each position (when everyone is fit) before the window slams shut this evening.