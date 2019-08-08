Winger Marvin Johnson has impressed in pre-season

How Middlesbrough's squad is shaping up ahead of 5pm transfer deadline

Middlesbrough have just a few more hours until this summer’s transfer window slams shut, with head coach Jonathan Woodgate hopeful the club can bring in one more player before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 12:12

In yesterday’s press conference, Woodgate insisted the club won’t sign players if the deal isn’t right, and he’s happy with his squad at his disposal. We take a look at the club’s options in each position (when everyone is fit) before the window slams shut this evening.

1. Goalkeeper

First choice: Darren Randolph, Back-up: Tomas Mejias, Could leave on loan: Aynsley Pears

2. Right-back

First-choice: Anfernee Dijksteel, Back-up: Jonny Howson, Could leave on loan: Djed Spence

3. Centre-back

First-choice: Daniel Ayala, First-choice: Dael Fry, Back-up; George Friend, Back-up: Ryan Shotton, Could leave on loan: Nathan Wood

4. Left-back

First-choice: George Friend, Possible starter: Marc Bola, Possible starter: Hayden Coulson, Could leave on loan: Patrick Reading

