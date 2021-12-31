A month may seem like a long time, particularly in football, but when it comes to the January transfer window it’s deadline day before you know it and we’re waiting for 11th hour deal sheets to be processed.

But for Graeme Lee and Pools the thought of having to process deals swiftly may not be as agonising as it once was.

Back in the summer Pools had just seven weeks to turn around from their promotion back to the Football League before putting out a team to compete on the opening day of the season against Crawley Town.

Graeme Lee is preparing for a busy month in January as he looks to strengthen his Hartlepool United squad. Picture by FRANK REID

Former manager Dave Challinor lost a number of players within that period, including leading scorers Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong, which made life more than difficult for the club.

With a pre-season to incorporate into plans as well, Pools’ summer transfer window was disorganised to say the least.

This time around however, Lee and his staff have had a month to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their squad and will have been able to identify potential targets in the process.

Pools boss Lee recently admitted to The Mail he would like to conclude his business as early as possible in January and that he is in constant dialogue with clubs’ over targets.

There may well be a number of both ins and outs at Hartlepool United in the January transfer window. Picture by FRANK REID

“The earlier we get players in, the better for us as a club. We will be trying everything,” he said.

“I’m speaking to clubs but some clubs will be assessing their own players and they’ll need players to come in themselves before they allow any players out.

“So it'll be an ongoing thing, but we’ll be pushing to try and get a couple of players in as soon as we can.”

And one thing Pools fans will be expecting is activity in this window.

Upon Lee’s arrival at the club the former Pools defender disclosed chairman Raj Singh had assured him there would be a budget available to him for recruitment in January, something which was re-emphasised by non-executive director Adrian Bevington.

“We’re not here as a football club, as a board or as a team management, to tread water,” Bevington explained.

“We have a healthy budget at this club.

“The owner has already spent a budget comparable to a team who was promoted last year and there’s more money to come into the team in the January window.

“We’re very serious about January to see how far we can take the team this season and then beyond that with Graeme and Michael.”

Quite how easy the January window is to navigate for Pools remains to be seen as clubs jockey for position on certain players.

The prospect of Lee returning to former club Middlesbrough to scour their academy ranks is very likely given the Pools boss has already admitted to being in contact with his former employers.

Lee has remained consistent in that he will only bring in players if they can improve the squad immediately and with Pools not necessarily struggling in the table, they may be able to afford themselves more time to weigh up potential recruits this month as opposed to their summer of madness.

