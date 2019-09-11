Football fans are often interested in their owners’ backgrounds these days, particularly when it comes to the transfer window and potential funds to invest in new players. We take a closer look at the owners of the 24 clubs in the Championship and how they make their money. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.
1. Barnsley - Chien Lee
Chinese investor Chien leads a consortium which took over at Oakwell in 2017. Lee is the founder, chairman and CEO of NewCity Capital, a private investment company which focuses on hospitality, technology, sports and real estate businesses
Photo: VALERY HACHE
Copyright:
2. Birmingham City -Paul Suen
The Blues are owned by Hong Kong sports holding company Trillion Trophy Asia which is headed Suen. According to the Birmingham Post Rich List 2019, Suen is the nineteenth wealthiest man in the West Midlands and is worth £420million.
Photo: Matthew Lewis
Copyright:
3. Blackburn Rovers - Venky's London Ltd
The Indian poultry company took over at Ewood Park in 2010
Photo: Jan Kruger
Copyright:
4. Matthew Benham - Brentford
Professional gambler Benham owns two companies which are both in the gambling industry, known as Matchbook and Smartodds.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
Copyright: