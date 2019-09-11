Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

How the owners of Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and other Championship clubs make their money

English football has become a global game, with owners and businessmen from across the globe investing in clubs throughout the EFL.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 08:35

Football fans are often interested in their owners’ backgrounds these days, particularly when it comes to the transfer window and potential funds to invest in new players. We take a closer look at the owners of the 24 clubs in the Championship and how they make their money. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Barnsley - Chien Lee

Chinese investor Chien leads a consortium which took over at Oakwell in 2017. Lee is the founder, chairman and CEO of NewCity Capital, a private investment company which focuses on hospitality, technology, sports and real estate businesses

Photo: VALERY HACHE

2. Birmingham City -Paul Suen

The Blues are owned by Hong Kong sports holding company Trillion Trophy Asia which is headed Suen. According to the Birmingham Post Rich List 2019, Suen is the nineteenth wealthiest man in the West Midlands and is worth £420million.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

3. Blackburn Rovers - Venky's London Ltd

The Indian poultry company took over at Ewood Park in 2010

Photo: Jan Kruger

4. Matthew Benham - Brentford

Professional gambler Benham owns two companies which are both in the gambling industry, known as Matchbook and Smartodds.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

