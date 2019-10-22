Huddersfield defender unlikely to feature against Middlesbrough at the John Smith’s Stadium
Huddersfield are unlikely to risk defender Terence Kongolo for Wednesday’s game against Middlesbrough at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The 25-year-old left-back hasn’t been in the matchday squad for four games after suffering a calf injury in last month’s defeat to West Brom.
But, despite making progress on the training ground, it doesn’t sound like Kongolo is ready to make his competitive return just yet.
When asked about the full-back following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn, manager Danny Cowley told the Huddersfield Exminer: "Close, getting closer."
The Terriers named an unchanged side against Rovers as playmaker Alex Pritchard returned to the bench following a knee injury.
Defender Herbert Bockhorn and forward Collin Quaner both missed the game with hamstring and hip injuries respectively.
After a difficult start to the campaign Huddersfield’s form has improved in recent weeks following Cowley’s appointment.
The Terriers have picked up seven points in their last three games.