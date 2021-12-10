Lee has seen his side secure back-to-back victories since being in the dugout following on from an impressive win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy on the day of his appointment.

Pools’ win over Rochdale on Wednesday put an end to a five game losing streak in the league with Lee’s side now on a run of three consecutive victories before a return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend where they host bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United.

But Lee reiterates it’s one step at a time for his side following his arrival.

Graeme Lee enjoyed a winning start at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

“When you get a last minute winner you think about it [getting carried away].

“But even as a player, you win games but there’s still a lot of focus that goes into the next game,” said Lee.

“I know where the next focus has to be.

“I’ll do my celebrating and running around like a little kid at the end of the season if we’ve had a successful season.”

Pools’ late win over Rochdale should hand the team confidence after a barren November with a selection of, on paper, more favourable fixtures coming up over the Christmas period.

“We need to focus on the three wins we’ve just had and that should give us confidence. We don’t want to get carried away.

“We want to keep making sure we’re doing the right things on the training ground and with the effort they put in. I probably had a go at a couple of the lads at the start of the game because I don't think they were anywhere near where they were against Lincoln.

“So standards have to stay high because there’s lads there who are ready to push to get in.

“If we perform, and the intensity is right, then we’ll really affect any team in the league. If not we’ll let teams in.

“The lads at the moment have been fantastic but I said after the game, as much as we want to celebrate it, Scunthorpe is the next game now. What do we need to do and how can we improve? We have to back that up.”

