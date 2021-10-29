'I shed a tear when I was on the pitch' - Legendary Hartlepool United physio Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher thanks fans for emotional send-off

Pools’ thrilling 3-2 win over Harrogate Town at Victoria Park proved to be a fitting send off for fan favourite Buster.

It’s been a drawn out departure for Buster, who was confirmed to be leaving the club back in August to pursue his business interests away from football.

But such is his commitment to Pools that he has remained with the club for another two months while a suitable replacement was found.

Legendary Hartlepool United physio Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher thanks fans for emotional send-off (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After the final whistle Challinor and Buster, 43, memorably fist-pumped the noisy North West Corner of the ground before he showed his appreciation to the rest of the crowd.

Speaking to Rephrase Media, Buster said: “I honestly couldn’t have written a better script to finish as Pools physio. I shed a tear when I was on the pitch and I’m getting emotional thinking about it now!

“I was emotionally drained on Saturday night. Thank you to everyone for making it special.

“It felt different to every other game I have ever been involved in.

“We started well but at 2-0 down I was thinking ‘here we go, there won’t be anyone left in the ground by the end’. Then the rest happened.

“I was sad to know it was the end but so proud, overwhelmed and amazed.

“Everything from the last 20-odd years went through my mind as I walked around the pitch. I couldn’t believe how many people stayed behind.

“When I got to the bottom corner of the Cyril Knowles Stand, where my son, Liam, was with my dad, Les, that was special as well.

“The Klinsmann dive I did through the players’ guard of honour for me could have been better mind! What a last day as first team physio on the Vic.

"I have a bit of a love affair with those fans.

"That memory of seeing everyone in the North West Corner as I walked up with Dave Challinor will never leave me … to think the next time I see them all I will be in there, fist-pumping the gaffer back!”

Buster will now concentrate on his First Team Physiotherapy business alongside his son

He added: “I am now excited, it’s the end of an era but the start of a new one. I am excited. I will never forget my time working at Pools and we have the best fans in the world - this season has proven it already.

“Every home game we have an advantage because of them and believe me that feeds into the players, trust me.

“I wish the club, the players and the management staff all the best. I will be inside the Vic cheering them on from now on. I can’t wait.”

Boss Dave Challinor said: "He couldn't go out in a better manner if you like and that’s the pleasing thing.

“It almost becomes a bit of a damp squib if the game hadn’t been what we wanted and the result hadn’t been what we wanted.

"He’ll not be a stranger, he’ll be around the place and be here watching games. He goes with everyone’s best wishes, he’s a huge character who holds the football club dear to his heart so he’ll be missed."

