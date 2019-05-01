'I think the world of all the lads': Nicky Featherstone hails his Hartlepool United team-mates - with special praise for ex-Hull City ace

Nicky Featherstone admits continuity could be key for Hartlepool United as the club prepare for the 2019/20 campaign.

Manager Craig Hignett is expected to make plenty of on-field changes over the summer months as Pools look to improve on this season’s 17th place finish.

But while a number of Hartlepool’s first-team squad may be allowed to move on before the new campaign kicks-off, Featherstone feels an element of continuity could prove helpful ahead of another campaign in non-league.

“Continuity helps but that’s totally out of our hands,” he said.

“What is important is that we recruit well and go again next season.

“I think the world of all the lads I play with but it’s up to the manager and the people above.”

One area which might see some change is the centre of midfield - with Hignett certainly not short of options in the engine room.

Youngster Adam Bale - signed from Sunderland - remains under contract for next season, but Featherstone, Liam Noble and Gavan Holohan - who ended the season as Hignett’s preferred options - all see their deals expire.

Conor Newton’s deal is also up and it would be a surprise if the out-of-favour midfielder was handed fresh terms.

Hignett may well opt to allow one of the in-form trio to leave over the summer though, and look to re-channel the finance into another area of his side.

And Featherstone is well aware of the quality at Pools’ disposal, and has special praise for his former Hull teammate Holohan - who shone in the final weeks of the season.

“There is a lot of quality in midfield,” he added.

“I enjoy playing with them.

“I know Gav well from our Hull days, I know his qualities and he’s come in and done well.”