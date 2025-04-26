In pictures: Scores of Hartlepool United fans spotted in fancy dress ready for the club’s game against Rochdale

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Scores of Hartlepool United fans have been spotted in flat caps as they get ready for the club’s final away game of the season.

Hartlepool United goes head to head with Rochdale today (Saturday, April 26) at 3pm.

Scores of Hartlepool United fans have been spotted getting ready to leave for the club's final away game of the season in Rochdale.

1. MixCollage-26-Apr-2025-10-17-AM-7999.jpg

Scores of Hartlepool United fans have been spotted getting ready to leave for the club's final away game of the season in Rochdale. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Poolies don their best flat caps for Hartlepool United's last away game of the season.

2. Hartlepool United v Rochdale

Poolies don their best flat caps for Hartlepool United's last away game of the season. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Ready for a win?

3. Hartlepool United v Rochdale

Ready for a win? Photo: Madeleine Raine

Peaky Blinders have been spotted in Hartlepool.

4. Hartlepool United v Rochdale

Peaky Blinders have been spotted in Hartlepool. Photo: Madeleine Raine

