For Cooke, for the first time in three years, the future was a lot less clearer than the bright skies beaming over the United Arab Emirates.

Cooke had been released by Bradford City, a club where he had really found his grounding and a consistency to his game.

After a successful loan period during the 2019/20 season, the Bantams were persuaded by his performances to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal that summer, with Cooke going on to make a further 85 appearances in the claret and amber colours of the West Yorkshire side.

And following the arrival of Manchester United legend Mark Hughes at Valley Parade in February, Cooke had hoped his game would be able to transcend to another level.

But despite an impressive display against the club he now represents, where he assisted each of Bradford’s two goals during a 2-0 victory at the Suit Direct Stadium in early March, Cooke found himself out of the starting XI for the final weeks of the campaign.

Suddenly, things were a little hazy. But was Cooke surprised by the decision from Hughes not to offer him a new deal and ultimately overlook him?

“Yes and no,” Cooke tells The Mail.

“I wasn’t in the team towards the back end of the season which, obviously for me, was very frustrating and it was something new to me.

“But I have no bad blood towards Bradford. They’ve given me three very good years there.

“It’s a great football club, just like Hartlepool is. But times change, you’ve got to move on and you’ve just got to accept it.

“Now I’m a Hartlepool United player and I’m delighted that they’ve put a contract on the table for me and I’ve now got to start and repay the faith back.”

While his future was somewhat uncertain, Cooke remained confident the phone would ring, and ring it did.

Cooke has plenty of ability at this level, some of it arguably untapped having shown such potential as a youngster with Middlesbrough and when forming part of England’s Under-17s European Championship winning team back in 2014.

Cooke was one of those to convert his spot kick against the Netherlands that night in Malta and has always believed in his ability.

And that belief was justified with the number of clubs interested in his services. But having returned from his holiday, a week later the phone rang with Pools boss Paul Hartley on the other end of the call.

Pools were out in Portugal as part of their warm weather training camp, but Hartley had already identified Cooke as a priority this window.

“The gaffer actually rang me when they were out in Portugal which was the first conversation and it just went from there really,” explained Cooke.

“It went a bit a quiet, and back and forth with agents as it happens, but last week it started to kick on and gather momentum.

“It was more or less a done deal on the Tuesday, then it was a done deal on Wednesday and I was straight in the building on Thursday, so it’s been quite a hectic week but it’s football, it happens.

“I’d rather it be like that to get in somewhere than leaving it towards the start of the season where I'm out of shape or not match fit.”

Cooke added: “I had quite a few options down South and in the leagues higher, but I just felt it was the right time to make the move to Pools.

“Above the manager, they’ve moved heaven and earth to bring me in and I’m thankful for that. I’ve got to repay the faith now.”

But what was it about the conversation with Hartley that convinced Cooke a return to the North East was the right move?

Sure, Hartley has plenty of prestige in the game having featured in the Champions League with Celtic and playing at international level having been capped 25 times by Scotland. But Cooke had that and more with Hughes at Bradford, so why would this be any different?

“From a personal point of view, he said he wanted winners and I’d like to think I’m one of them,” said Cooke.

“I’m 25 now and I've got a lot of games at this level and above so I class myself as experienced which I think is invaluable as well.

“I come from a family where no matter what we do, whether it’s a game of monopoly, we always want to win. We’ve always got that competitive edge to us and I’m no different.

“Every time I walk on the pitch I always look to be the best player on the pitch personally and hopefully drag my team through to win games. I feel as though I can do that here.

“If I’m on my game, and if I can influence football matches, then I’m sure the lads around me will pick their game up as well.

“We’ve got some really good players in the building. We’ve got a mixture of youth and experience which is a nice little blend to have.

“If I can help the lads in any way then great.