Inside the behind-the-scenes transformation at Hartlepool United under Craig Hignett

Craig Hignett is in the midst of a complete, and much needed, overhaul of procedure and practices behind the scenes at Hartlepool United.

The Pools boss has decided to totally revamp the way things are done at the club, in order to inject an air of professionalism back to the Super 6 Stadium.

One of the key areas the manager is keen to improve is the club's fitness regime, with much more restrictions placed on players this summer, than any before.

A frustration of fans last season was that sometimes part-time National League outfits would outlast Pools in games - Hignett hopes a new coaching setup and way of thinking will make that a thing of the past.

Scouting has been improved, so too has the sports science side of things, with former Walsall boss John Whitney brought in by then manager Richard Money, and retained by Hignett, to advise in a number of key areas behind the scenes.

Discussing the subject, Hignett said: "You need all the help you can get, if you can afford to get it.

"Getting staff in is a massive help but you will find that it’ll be dual roles from next season - there will be a lot of people that come in who can do two things because we can't afford to have a separate analyst, separate sports scientist, separate physio.

"We have to find people who are qualified in a number of areas to fill positions really, which can prove a challenge.”

Meanwhile, the wait for Pools' retained list goes on.

It had been expected talks would come to a close with a number of key players, but some negotiations have delayed. A whole host of players are awaiting answers from Pools, with regards their demands next season.

Pools are set to run a tight ship next season following the cutting of certain revenue streams, and as a result manager Hignett is having to box seriously clever with his additions, and retention, this summer.