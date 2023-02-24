News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool United: How to sign up for the Hartlepool Mail's FREE football emails and get Pools headlines sent to you

Follow the latest from the Suit Direct Stadium and beyond with the Hartlepool Mail’s free football newsletters.

By Debra Fox
45 minutes ago - 1 min read

You can sign up to receive free email bulletins through our website and get a roundup of the latest news from Hartlepool United, including team news, match previews, live coverage, expert analysis and more sent to your inbox.

It’s a great way to keep up with the town’s football news on the go, with the headlines there to read when you’re ready. Visit our Newsletter page online and sign up for yours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit the Newsletter page here to sign up for our Pools emails

Most Popular

And if you want even more of the Hartlepool Mail’s football coverage, you can sign up for a digital sports subscription today. Unlimited access to all of our Pools coverage with fewer ads – here’s where to sign up and enjoy our sports stories for a whole year.

Never Say Die!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up for our free football newsletter and get all of the Pools headlines.
Hartlepool Mail