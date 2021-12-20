The FA announced today that all games in the 3rd and 4th rounds of the FA Cup this campaign will be decided on the day with the use of extra-time and a penalty shootout, if required.

This announcement means that replays have been abolished this season, meaning Pools fans will no longer be visiting Bloomfield Road should the pair draw after 90 minutes.

A statement released by the FA read: ‘This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's FA Cup clash with Blackpool will now just be a one-game affair (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.’

The statement also added that: ‘Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.’

In their cup run so far, Hartlepool have defeated League One sides Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City.

A solitary Mark Cullen goal wrapped up a 1-0 win over Gareth Ainsworth’s side in round one before an own-goal secured their safe passage to the third round.

Pools are scheduled to face Blackpool on Saturday January 8, 2022 with the game scheduled to kick-off at 12:30pm at the Suit Direct Stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.