Hartlepool United have confirmed that Dave Challinor is set to leave the club to join Stockport County.

Challinor has been in charge at Victoria Park for almost two years and guided Pools to promotion via the playoffs last campaign and will leave them in tenth place in League Two after an impressive start to life back in the Football League.

Here, we look at nine possible candidates to replace Challinor as Hartlepool United’s next manager:

1. Clint Hill The former QPR and Rangers defender has only been at the club since the beginning of October. Hill had a playing career that spanned three decades, including a spell as Challinor’s teammate at Tranmere Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Antony Sweeney Sweeney took charge of Hartlepool in October 2019 after the departure of Craig Hignett. His six games in caretaker charge yielded four wins, one draw and one defeat. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Richie Barker The former Hartlepool player now works alongside Paul Warne at Rotherham United, a role which he took in 2017. Barker had spells as Portsmouth, Bury and Crawley manager before moving to the New York Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Andy Woodman Woodman has only been in charge of Bromley since March but has been able to work his magic as The Ravens currently sit in seventh place. Woodman had previously been a goalkeeping coach at Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham under Alan Pardew. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales