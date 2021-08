This is how Hartlepool United can still sign players after the 11pm transfer deadline

Pools remain open to new signings having recruited 11 players already this month following their promotion back into League Two.

Gavan Holohan is attracting late interest after his strong start to the season, however the Irishman is expected to stay at Victoria Park.

Crucially, Holohan is not keen on leaving having established himself as a firm fans’ favourite.

Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Pools could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per EFL rules, Pools and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

Challinor will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.

