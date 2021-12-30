With two goals from his first four games in the Football League, Holohan looked set to continue the rich form he displayed in helping earn Pools promotion back to League Two during the 2020-21 campaign.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old midfielder things haven't quite gone according to plan.

The Irishman featured in all five of Pools’ opening League Two games of the season, as you would expect, before picking up a groin injury which kept him on the sideline for six games.

Gavan Holohan scored twice in his opening four games of the season but has struggled to force his way into Graeme Lee's side of late. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

His return to the starting XI in October coincided with Pools’ first away win of the season at Bradford City but Holohan has started just three times since that night at Valley Parade, his most recent start coming in the 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup in early November.

Injury has played its part, with Holohan picking up another niggle since that FA Cup first round tie, which kept him out of three consecutive squads.

But the midfielder has been limited to only a handful of substitute appearances since his return to fitness and is yet to start under new manager Graeme Lee.

The Pools boss revealed he had been encouraged by Holohan's attitude in training of late and brought the Irishman off the bench in Boxing Day’s defeat at Mansfield Town where the midfielder thought he had secured a point for Pools in the dying embers of the game only for his goal to be controversially ruled out.

Gavan Holohan made his 100th Hartlepool United appearance in the goalless draw with Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But what that goal did show is Holohan still has that instinct from midfield despite a lack of game time in recent weeks.

The question now is; should Holohan return to the starting XI in the New Year?

In Holohan’s absence, Mark Shelton has taken over some of the goal scoring burden with two goals in five appearances but history suggests, if you compare Holohan to those he is competing with in midfield, the role of goalscoring midfielder lands more on his shoulders than most.

Holohan has hit nine in the league in each of his two full seasons with Pools since joining in early 2019 and it’s his ability to score a variety of goals which is of benefit to Pools.

He can make timely runs as shown against Mansfield or show real moments of quality, such as the touch and volley against Carlisle.

Despite making just 13 appearances this season Holohan has tried 2.16 shots per game with an xG of 0.24, as per data experts Wyscout, which may not sound much but easily eclipses that of his teammates in the centre of midfield.

Holohan’s substitute appearance against Scunthorpe United was his 100th for Pools in which time he has scored 21 goals. While there may be room to improve his output when it comes to assists (6), his goals for tally give him a considerable edge over most within the Pools dressing room.

At a time when fine margins in both penalty areas are the difference between Pools winning or losing games, and with Holohan back up to full fitness, the time may be now for him to re-establish a run of games in the first team.

