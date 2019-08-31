Is this how Craig Hignett's Hartlepool United side should line up at Torquay United this afternoon?
Hartlepool United face Torquay United at Plainmoor this afternoon looking to claim their first back-to-back wins of the 2019-20 campaign.
Craig Hignett’s side impressed in a 4-2 win over Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday with the Pools boss stating he would be hard-pressed to make wholesale changes to his side given some of the performances.
Several injuries to the likes of Niko Muir, Luke Molyneux and Luke Williams limits the options in attack as Nicke Kabamba also remains a doubt. But the form of Gime Toure will still fill Poolies with confidence as he eyes his first goal on the road.
Defensively Hartlepool have looked stronger in recent weeks and will be aiming for their third consecutive away clean sheet.
Although it isn’t Hignett’s preferred formation, he has hinted that he could stick with the 3-5-2 that saw his side pick up four points from a possible six over the Bank Holiday weekend.
