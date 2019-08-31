Gime Toure celebrates with Peter Kioso after scoring their 4th goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 26th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Is this how Craig Hignett's Hartlepool United side should line up at Torquay United this afternoon?

Hartlepool United face Torquay United at Plainmoor this afternoon looking to claim their first back-to-back wins of the 2019-20 campaign.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 10:56

Craig Hignett’s side impressed in a 4-2 win over Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday with the Pools boss stating he would be hard-pressed to make wholesale changes to his side given some of the performances.

Several injuries to the likes of Niko Muir, Luke Molyneux and Luke Williams limits the options in attack as Nicke Kabamba also remains a doubt. But the form of Gime Toure will still fill Poolies with confidence as he eyes his first goal on the road.

Defensively Hartlepool have looked stronger in recent weeks and will be aiming for their third consecutive away clean sheet.

Although it isn’t Hignett’s preferred formation, he has hinted that he could stick with the 3-5-2 that saw his side pick up four points from a possible six over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our chosen line-up...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Comes into this game with a much needed confidence boost following two solid displays over the Bank Holiday weekend.

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Sensational performance on his return to the side against Wrexham. Big chance to cement his place in the starting 11 and kick-on.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Lead the back-line impeccably in recent matches and is almost certain to keep his place.

4. CB - Fraser Kerr

Looks far more solid in a back three, as do the whole Pools defence as they eye a third consecutive away clean sheet.

