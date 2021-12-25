Pools kick-off their Christmas programme with a tough trip to League Two’s form team Mansfield Town as Graeme Lee looks to maintain an unbeaten start to his reign as manager.
Pools were last in action a fortnight ago when they had to settle for a frustrating draw with Scunthorpe United at the Suit Direct Stadium but head into Boxing Day’s game just two points behind the Stags in the table.
Lee revealed the four Pools players who had received a positive COVID-19 test had returned to training this week and that, barring any further outbreaks, Boxing Day’s game is expected to go ahead as planned.
And Lee will have plenty to ponder with his team selection as players look to get back up to match speed including striking pair Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux.
And here is our predicted XI for Pools’ trip to Mansfield.