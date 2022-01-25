Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium.. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Graeme Lee's side edged past Bolton Wanderers in the previous round earlier this month and were rewarded with another home tie at the Suit Direct Stadium against higher level opposition, this time against Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks.

Pools have made light work of their ties against teams from higher up the footballing ladder this season with Lee’s side getting the better of five teams from leagues above inside 90 minutes across both the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup.

But Pools will be without their leading scorer in the Papa John’s Trophy, Matty Daly, after he returned to his parent club Huddersfield Town earlier this month before being sent out on-loan at Bradford City.

With Graeme Lee continuing his search for a back-up goalkeeper, Killip is expected to start against Charlton.

Daly scored five times in four appearances for Pools in this competition, including the winner against Bolton last time out.

Pools head into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday as Lee’s side continue to struggle to replicate their excellent cup form in League Two.

Lee made eight changes to his team in the previous round of the competition and could do similar against Charlton with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

And here at The Mail we share our predicted XI for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final tie as we tip Lee to make six changes from Saturday’s draw and a change in system.

Sterry has missed Pools' last two League Two fixtures through suspension.

Byrne has featured in every game for Hartlepool United since Graeme Lee's arrival.

Odusina has been a key performer in the Pools defence since his return to the starting XI.

Francis-Angol started in place of David Ferguson in round three of the Papa John's Trophy.

Smith has featured in every Papa John's Trophy tie so far this season for Pools.

Crawford missed out on Saturday's starting XI against Stevenage but could return against Charlton.

Grey was used as a winger in the previous round of the competition and may find himself in a similar position from the off against Charlton.

Holohan may be tasked with filling the shoes of Matty Daly who has scored five goals in this competition before his recent exit from the club.

Olomola impressed when given a start in round three against Bolton Wanderers and could be handed another start here.