Graeme Lee will take charge of his first game at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United manager. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

And Lee will have a difficult job on his hands when it comes to naming his starting XI after Pools claimed an FA Cup scalp at the weekend over Lincoln City.

Victory over the Imps followed an equally impressive display at Hillsborough three days earlier as Pools comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.

And while Lee has admitted he would like to give everyone in his squad an opportunity, it means he has a decision to make on whether to change a winning team or mix things up for the visit of Rochdale.

Killip has been Pools' number one in the league this season and while Jonathan Mitchell has done well when replacing him this season, Killip may have done enough in Saturday's display to keep the gloves. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools have lost their last five League Two games making Wednesday’s fixture an important one.

And here at The Mail we give our predicted XI for the Rochdale clash with Lee to make four changes to his starting line-up.

Sterry completed his suspension on Saturday and should return for the visit of Rochdale but will be kept on his toes after an impressive display from Reagan Ogle at Lincoln. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hendrie may be the first to benefit from Lee's desire to see his squad in action. Timi Odusina has performed well in the last week but three games in a week may dictate a rest for him with Hendrie coming in. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

It's a big game for Pools and Liddle is a big player. Expect him to start in defence. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Despite Lee's will to give every player in his squad a chance, it's difficult to rotate too much from a winning display with a clean sheet and Byrne keeps his place. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Lee was complimentary of Ferguson's display at the weekend and the wingback is tipped to keep his spot (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Featherstone marshalled the midfield well against League One opposition at the weekend and will hope to do the same against Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Holohan has been limited to substitute appearances in recent weeks but could be another who Lee gives an opportunity to impress after three games in a week. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Daly missed a great opportunity to score in Lee's first game on Saturday but he never let that impact his performance and the Huddersfield Town loanee could continue in the starting XI here. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Molyneux came through the win over Lincoln unscathed after being withdrawn in the defeat at Port Vale and is tipped to continue to lead the line for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID