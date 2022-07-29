Paul Hartley takes charge of Pools for the first time in English football as his side take on Michael Flynn’s Saddlers.
Hartley has endured a busy number of weeks since his appointment at the Suit Direct Stadium with 13 new arrivals.
But which of those new signings could feature this weekend?
Here, at The Mail, we give our predicted line-up for Hartley’s first game in charge of Pools.
1. Ben Killip
Killip has enjoyed a good pre-season and looks set to continue as Hartlepool United's No.1 this season. Picture by FRANK REID
2. Reghan Tumilty
Tumilty could be set for a debut at Walsall with Jamie Sterry still struggling for full fitness. The full-back has enjoyed a solid pre-season after his exit from Raith Rovers at the end of last season. Picture by FRANK REID
3. Euan Murray
Murray returned from a hamstring injury against Sunderland and will be one of the key decisions Hartley has to make based on his fitness. The Pools boss suggested Murray was only ever set for 45 minutes against the Black Cats with his ability to complete 90 minutes more than likely the determining factor this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid
4. Alex Lacey
Lacey looks set for a first start for the club after a bright pre-season. The defender has, at times, been the only centre-back available to Hartley in pre-season due to injuries and has progressed game-by-game with his performance against Sunderland suggesting he is peaking at the right time. Picture by FRANK REID
