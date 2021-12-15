Graeme Lee will take charge of his first League Two game away from home when Hartlepool United travel to face Colchester United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools head to the Jobserve Community Stadium looking to maintain Lee’s unbeaten start to life in the dugout which has seen three wins and a draw in all competitions.

Pools sealed a dramatic late win over Rochdale in Lee’s first game at the Suit Direct Stadium before Saturday’s frustrating draw with Scunthorpe United.

It leaves Lee’s side 13th in the League Two table ahead of their trip to Essex against a U’s side who sit 20th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killip is enjoying a good run of form under Lee and, following a clean sheet last time out against Scunthorpe, is expected to start at Colchester. Picture by FRANK REID

Hayden Mullins’ side are without a win in their last three league games but do hold a strong record over Pools in their recent meetings.

Lee will have a decision to make as to whether to rotate his side following Saturday’s draw or stick with who remain unbeaten during his tenure.

And here at The Mail we predict who will take to the field for Pools at Colchester.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sterry has featured in both games since his return to suspension and will be an important player for Pools this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

Byrne has impressed in each of Lee's three games in the dugout, keeping two clean sheets in the process. Picture by FRANK REID.

The week-long break since Pools' last game will help Liddle who should continue in the heart of defence. Picture by FRANK REID.

Odusina's displays in the Papa John's Trophy and FA Cup were enough for him to keep his place in League Two and that may well continue this weekend following a clean sheet. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ferguson has been a regular for Pools this season in the league and should continue in his role on the left at Colchester. Picture by FRANK REID.

Featherstone will be expected to captain Pools at the Jobserve Community Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID.

Shelton's run in the team has coincided with a number of positive results since Lee's arrival including the winner against Rochdale. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Crawford earned his first start under Lee in the dugout during the goalless draw with Scunthorpe after an impressive cameo in the win over Rochdale. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Cullen is Pools' leading scorer and showed his quality with the goal against Rochdale and is expected to start against Colchester. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)