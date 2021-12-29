The January window provides a safe haven for some clubs, a get out of jail free card if you will, providing you can manage some successful business.

But while Pools are not exactly in dire straits this season as they hold a nice cushion of points over those in the drop zone in League Two, the January window does arrive at a good time for Lee’s side to take stock of where they are at the halfway point of their return to the Football League.

Since Lee’s arrival at the beginning of December, the Pools squad have been on a month-long trial to impress the new manager to ensure their position in the starting XI is not one Lee will be looking to improve upon.

Graeme Lee will be looking to strengthen his Hartlepool United side in the January window. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But just where should Pools be looking to strengthen their side over the next month if they are to bring new players in?

Here at The Mail we take a look at some of the positions Lee may have identified for recruitment in January and why.

Striker

Perhaps the most noise regarding Pools’ transfer activity is around the desire to bring in a new striker. But that can mean many things. Target man? Link-up man? Someone to run in behind? What Pools need is an out-and-out goalscorer.

Luke Molyneux and Mark Cullen have led the Hartlepool United line well but doe Graeme Lee need another striker? Picture by FRANK REID

Luke Molyneux and Mark Cullen have both done a good job in leading the line so far this season - Molyneux in particular is arguably enjoying his most optimum spell with the club since his arrival from Sunderland in 2019.

The 23-year-old has featured in all but two of Pools’ 30 games across all competitions so far this season with his only absences coming in the League Two defeat at Salford City and the EFL Trophy success over Sheffield Wednesday - both due to precautions over slight injuries.

Molyneux displayed his ability once more on Boxing Day when he handed Pools the lead over Mansfield Town with a crisp finish inside the area sweeping home from Matty Daly’s centre.

But while Molyneux has run the channels well for Pools this season, and certainly gives defenders something to think about with his ability on the ball, that strike against Mansfield was just his third in the league this season and his fifth in total.

David Ferguson is Hartlepool United's first choice at left wingback. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Likewise Cullen, who Pools have had to be patient with at the beginning of the season as he arrived from Port Vale and was barely able to feature in pre-season with injury.

Cullen is Pools’ top scorer with six in all competitions, four of which have come in the league, and that highlights some of their struggles this season.

Lee does have a number of options at the top end of the field with the likes of Mike Fondop, Olufela Olomola, Jordan Cook, Joe Grey and loan pair Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey. But between those six there are just four league goals, with three of those coming from Burey who made only his eighth appearance for the club coming off the bench on Boxing Day.

Pools do not have any player inside the top 30 in League Two when it comes to goals scored.

Burey provides an interesting dilemma for Lee. Clearly the Millwall youngster has a goalscoring instinct based on his time at the Suit Direct Stadium so far.

But the 20-year-old is recovering from a long-term hamstring issue, which means it would be considered a gamble to rely heavily on him in the second half of the season should Pools extend his loan deal from the Championship club.

Putting the ball in the back of the net is the hardest part of the game but if Pools are able to bring in a striker who can score between five and 10 goals in the second half of the season then Lee’s side should comfortably achieve their goal of remaining in the Football League.

Creative midfielder

But while a goalscorer will undoubtedly be where the focus is for Lee, strikers need service in order to find the back of the net and although Pools like to utilise the wings in their play, creativity from the centre of the pitch is an area that could be considered.

As it stands, Mark Shelton, Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle and Goodwin are the Pools players with the most assists this season, each with two.

That most certainly impacts the input Cullen can have upon a game who is more of a poacher in the box and would thrive more off passes between the lines of defenders.

Perhaps the most technically suited player to act as a number 10 to slide those passes through to the attackers would be Daly, but the Huddersfield Town loanee has just one assist to his name. Midfielders Gavan Holohan, Tom Crawford and Martin Smith have yet to register an assist.

Finding a creative fulcrum who can ply their trade as the more advanced of Lee’s three midfielders is somewhere Pools could definitely benefit from in the second half of the season and would also provide them with another area of the field in which they can pose a threat to teams.

Left wing-back

David Ferguson is Pools’ first choice in the left sided area of the field and a good first choice at that.

But should the former Blackpool man face any time out in the second half of the season then Lee may be light on numbers in that area of the pitch.

Stoke City loanee Eddy Jones has featured just five times this season and could be one of those players Lee was referring to who may need to move on for more gametime.

Should that be the case then a left sided wing-back would be on Lee’s wishlist next month in order to both cover for, and compete with, Ferguson.

