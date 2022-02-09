Bogle is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium after agreeing to join Graeme Lee’s side following his exit from Doncaster Rovers last month.

Bogle’s time at the Keepmoat Stadium came to an end after the 29-year-old failed to earn as many first team opportunities as he would have liked following disagreements with the board and management.

But Pools were able to convince the experienced striker to make the switch to the North East with Bogle starting all three games since his arrival in the final week of the transfer window.

Omar Bogle opened his Hartlepool United account with a goal against Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Bogle impressed on his debut at Exeter City before a challenging afternoon at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace.

But Bogle made no mistake in introducing himself to Pools supporters on his first appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium by adding a third goal of the evening as Pools ran out comfortable winners over Barrow.

“It doesn’t get much better than that. I’ve played two games so far, I haven't managed to score but today, on my home debut, it’s the best feeling,” said Bogle.

“We started the game well and they scored a goal out of nothing. It was a great goal.

Omar Bogle celebrates after scoring Hartlepool United's third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match with Barrow. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Sometimes you can’t do anything about it, but we responded well, our heads didn’t drop.

“Our goals came as a continuation of how we were playing anyway. The boys showed good character going 1-0 down and responding.

“The way we were playing and moving the ball was good. I always felt like a chance was going to come.

“The ball was bouncing around in front of me and I’ve seen Mols so I’ve tried to lay it for him because he was on a hat-trick, I wanted him to get his hat-trick.

“Then it ran through to Fergie and, I don’t know what he was doing, but he’s done some magic and it’s one of those ones where it fell to me and it was a good touch and I opened my foot up.”

Like all strikers, Bogle has been keen to get off the mark for his new club as quickly as possible and having done so, the hope will be he can rediscover the kind of form which provided him with a move to the Championship in 2017 after he netted 38 goals in 78 appearances across all competitions for Grimsby Town.

And having found the target in just his third appearance for Pools, the 29-year-old is now looking forward to Saturday’s trip to Crawley Town as he hopes to get on a run for his new club.

“It’s very important for confidence and to settle in, especially when you haven’t played consistently this season, or at all,” said Bogle.

“It’s definitely good to get that feeling of being back out there on the pitch and hitting the back of the net, I loved it. Now I’m just looking forward to the next game now.”

