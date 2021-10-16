‘It fires me up’ – Salford City winger on opposition fans with Hartlepool United set to bring over 1,000 to Peninsula Stadium
Salford City winger Ash Hunter admits opposition support is something that fires him up with Hartlepool United set to bring over 1,000 away supporters to the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Pools’ away following is made even more impressive by the fact the side are still yet to win away from home this season. They have also been allocated an extra 200 tickets for Tuesday night’s trip to Bradford City after selling out their original allocation of 500.
Meanwhile Salford have had a slightly underwhelming start to the new League Two campaign with 12 points from their opening 11 games leaving them sitting 17th.
The Ammies were beaten 2-1 at Walsall last weekend as Hunter and his side look to bounce back with a win against Pools this weekend.
And the prospect having over 1,000 Poolies on his back is something the 26-year-old welcomes.
“If the opposition fans are getting onto me, it fires me up even more and probably makes me play even better so it’s something I’ve learned to play with,” said the Salford number 10.
“I thought we were very good at Colchester away and we tried to do the same at Walsall but unfortunately it didn’t happen so hopefully we can make it right on Saturday back at home [against Hartlepool].
Speaking to the club website, Hunter added: “Obviously, we didn’t expect to be in the position that we are in after 10 games but there’s still 36 games left so we’ve still got lots of time.
"The table position doesn’t really matter too much at the moment, just putting a string of wins together is what we’re focusing on.”