‘It has been brilliant’ - How Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee has adapted to a ‘full on’ start to life at Pools

Lee was named as Dave Challinor’s replacement just ten days ago, however, in that time, Pools have recorded three victories, including two against League One opposition.

Their win over Rochdale in midweek also allowed Pools to end a five-game losing streak in the league.

So, with such a busy start as manager, has Lee been able to settle into his new role and has he been able to spend time with his new squad on the training field?

Graham Lee has had a hectic start to life as Hartlepool United manager (Picture by FRANK REID)

“I’ve just got my feet settled a little bit. It’s game, game, game at the moment so it’s what you want but you’d also want that little bit of time to get a little bit more on the training pitch, but it’s getting there slowly.” Lee said.

“We’ve had a lot of games but I’m finding my feet, finding my feet around the building, the training area.

“I’m bedding in. It has been full on but it has been brilliant. You don’t go home and relax.

“I come home and I’m up until God knows what time watching Scunthorpe and different videos, I want to make sure what I give the lads today is the right information.”

After today’s game, Lee and his squad will have a full week on the training field to work on what the new boss describes as ‘little’ improvements as he aims to keep his side confident ahead of the festive period:

“I’ve come in, had a look around and at the work the likes of Tony Sweeney had done, Ian McGuckin helped him, you’ve got Jake Simpson and Dimi [Konstantopolous] all doing their bit.

“It’s not a million miles away from what you want to have [as a set-up], I’m just trying to add my personality to it, what I want and my standards being set to try and keep driving us forward.

“Hopefully, with my little bits of what I want, there’s different things for them but I’m not trying to change the world.

“It’s about keeping the confidence of these lads, the belief and the desire for what they have to do in games and in training sessions has to be high.”

