"It heaps shame on our club": former Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling blasts links with Boston United manager
Pools have once again come under fire following reports, first revealed by Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke and since substantiated by BBC Sport Lincolnshire, suggesting that the club had been rebuffed after making an approach to speak to the Irishman.
While there's no doubt Coughlan has worked miracles in Lincolnshire, with the Pilgrims overturning a 12 point deficit to avoid relegation last term, Pools already have head coach Anthony Limbrick in place and under contract ahead of next season. Although the Australian's record of five wins from 17 games might not be the most inspiring, his hard work, commitment and sincerity in navigating a hugely challenging and unpredictable few months has prompted a strong response from Pools fans following the club's decision to make an approach to a prospective replacement behind Limbrick's back.
Stelling, a lifelong Pools fans who became synonymous with his support for the club during almost three decades as the host of the football panel show Gillette Soccer Saturday, resigned from his role as honorary president, a post he had held since 2015, in protest at chairman and owner Raj Singh's controversial handling of ongoing takeover negotiations. In response to reports linking Pools with an approach for Coughlan, Stelling took to X to voice his displeasure.
"Graham Coughlan is no question a good manager," he wrote.
"But if this is true, it heaps shame on our club. People may have different views on AL (Anthony Limbrick) as a manager but he is an exceptional human being who deserves to be treated with respect."
