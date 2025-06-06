Former Hartlepool United club president Jeff Stelling has said that links with a surprise move for Boston United manager Graham Coughlan "heaps shame on our club".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have once again come under fire following reports, first revealed by Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke and since substantiated by BBC Sport Lincolnshire, suggesting that the club had been rebuffed after making an approach to speak to the Irishman.

While there's no doubt Coughlan has worked miracles in Lincolnshire, with the Pilgrims overturning a 12 point deficit to avoid relegation last term, Pools already have head coach Anthony Limbrick in place and under contract ahead of next season. Although the Australian's record of five wins from 17 games might not be the most inspiring, his hard work, commitment and sincerity in navigating a hugely challenging and unpredictable few months has prompted a strong response from Pools fans following the club's decision to make an approach to a prospective replacement behind Limbrick's back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stelling, a lifelong Pools fans who became synonymous with his support for the club during almost three decades as the host of the football panel show Gillette Soccer Saturday, resigned from his role as honorary president, a post he had held since 2015, in protest at chairman and owner Raj Singh's controversial handling of ongoing takeover negotiations. In response to reports linking Pools with an approach for Coughlan, Stelling took to X to voice his displeasure.

Former Hartlepool United club president Jeff Stelling, who resigned from his role last month, has blasted reports linking Pools with a surprise move for Boston manager Graham Coughlan as shameful. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Graham Coughlan is no question a good manager," he wrote.

"But if this is true, it heaps shame on our club. People may have different views on AL (Anthony Limbrick) as a manager but he is an exceptional human being who deserves to be treated with respect."