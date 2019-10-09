'It shouldn’t take a camera for them to up their game' – Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett discusses Stockport County match being live on BT Sport
Hartlepool United will face Stockport County live on BT Sport this evening but Craig Hignett doesn’t expect his players to up their performance because of the cameras.
Pools travel to Edgeley Park full of confidence following their last-minute win over Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday.
It will be Hartlepool’s second live televised game so far this season following their 1-1 draw at home to Woking last month
But for Hignett, it’s just another game and expects his players to treat it the same way.
“I don’t think people up their performances and if they did then I’d drop them for the next game because it shouldn’t take a camera for them to up their game, it should be their own personal pride in what they do,” he said.
“And that’s what our lot are about, they’ve never shirked anything and yes they may not win every game and might not do what I want every game but I can’t point the finger at them for a lack of effort because they’ve never done it, not even in training.”
Hignett's screen time will likely be limited as he serves the first of his two-match touchline ban.
“I won’t be on the telly, I’ll be in the stand because I can’t see myself not getting a ban,” the Pools boss commented prior to his FA hearing on Monday.
“Last time we were on was Woking where we gave a good account of ourselves. With what happened Saturday and being on telly, it should give us a lift and shouldn’t create any added pressure.”