Pools ran out deserved 1-0 winners at Sincil Bank after Lewis Fiorini put through his own net early in the second half from a clever freekick routine.

It sent the travelling fans delirious behind Sam Long’s goal with Poolies making their voices heard throughout the entire 90 minutes in Lincoln.

‘Graeme Lee’s blue and white army’ was passionately chanted from the away end, and Lee was able to deliver for them in his first game.

Graeme Lee praised Hartlepool United supporters for their support at Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Lee was serenaded in front of supporters at the full time whistle before delivering three fist-pumps to the crowd who roared in appreciation.

“From start to finish they were absolutely amazing,” said Lee.

“That at the end, I will probably remember that for the rest of my life. It was unbelievable. Even when I was a player here, that’s gone to another level. Everything went into that. It just all came out.

“On that touchline you could hear them singing, in the warm-up I was just looking at the fans listening to the atmosphere to see how much they’re enjoying it and thinking how much that’s going to drive the team on.

“That’s Hartlepool. That’s how we are. We’re together. The fans backing the team and driving the team forward.

“My job is to make sure that supporters get something to cheer and keep singing about.

“We’ll do everything we can on the grass and if the fans can do everything they can to support us, then we’re on the up. We’re going in the right direction together.”

