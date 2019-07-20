Jason Kennedy's former manager shares an exciting insight into Hartlepool United's new signing
Keith Curle has shared an exciting verdict on Jason Kennedy – as the experienced midfielder joins Hartlepool United on a permanent basis.
By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 11:48
Curle, who was Kennedy’s manager at Carlisle United, has offered an exciting insight into the character of the 32-year-old, who penned a deal with Pools on Thursday after a successful trial period.
He tweeted: “Fantastic pro,rock solid character,brave honest true gentleman, was a pleasure to manage, best wishes fella”
Kennedy could start for Pools when they face Sheffield United this afternoon.