Jeff Stelling believes National League promotion is NOT ‘a million miles away’ for Hartlepool United

Jeff Stelling has urged caution for those ruling out Hartlepool United doing ‘a Leyton Orient’ next season.

The O’s won the National League title this season, having been relegated with Pools in 2017 and only managed a 13th-placed finish last campaign.

And club president Stelling thinks that with Craig Hignett and Raj Singh at the wheel next season, Pools can emulate what Orient, and others, have done this time around.

“We are in a lot better place than 12 months ago,” said Stelling to The Blue Print.

“We have a stable football club, a chairman who cares and a manager who knows just what he needs for next season.

“People might think we are a million miles away from a successful team - but last season Leyton Orient finished 13th. Solihull Moors were 18th and Salford weren’t even in the division. And look at what all three have achieved.”

Stelling promised to get a hair cut like former Brazil, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Ronaldo, in line with one sported by Pools midfielder Liam Noble earlier this season, if his club made it into the National League play-offs.

With Pools ending the campaign in 17th - his locks were never really at risk of the chop.

“Every cloud has a silver lining,” Stelling added.

“Not finishing in the play-offs means I didn’t have to have my hair chopped in a daft way like Liam Noble. Although, next season, Liam, if you are up for the challenge?”