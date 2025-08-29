Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis has hailed Pools fans as the best supporters in non-league football.

While home attendances have been down somewhat as sections of the fanbase show their dissatisfaction at the stewardship of controversial owner and chairman Raj Singh, Pools supporters have still managed to generate a positive atmosphere at Victoria Park. On the road, almost 200 fans made the mammoth 600-mile round trip to Essex on bank holiday Monday to watch their side secure a hard-fought point against last season's beaten play-off finalists. Poolies, who without fail add colour, passion and dedication as they follow their side up and down the country, are rightly regarded as some of the best fans in the division. In recent years in particular, it's been difficult being a Pools supporter. Certainly, there have been more lows and than highs and Pools have struggled to get going since they were relegated back to the National League in 2023, limping to successive underwhelming mid-table finishes. This season, though, there's a renewed sense of optimism and a genuine feeling that things might be different; five games into the new campaign, Pools remain unbeaten and sit fourth in the National League table.

Supporters have certainly taken to Francis, one of 12 summer signings. The versatile winger joined Pools in July after leaving National League champions Barnet. While the 23-year-old struggled to make much of an impact in North London, he enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Braintree last term, scoring eight goals in 30 games and finding the net against Pools in February. Since linking up with Pools over the summer, the Grenadian international has made a strong start to life at Victoria Park, starting all of the opening five games, operating in attack or filling in at-wing back and scoring his first goal, a superb header, in Saturday's thumping win over Woking.

"I think they're the best fans in the north, and especially in non-league, that I've ever played in front of," Francis told The Red Radio.

Francis has wasted little time establishing himself as a fan favourite at Victoria Park, impressing in a number of different positions and scoring his first Pools goal in Saturday's thumping win over Woking. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"Obviously I've been at the likes of Barnet as well, but these are definitely the best fans. You want to play for the club even more and do well for the fans. I'm just glad to be able to play in front of them every single week."