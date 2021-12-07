Grey was one of the few to have been omitted from Lee’s first squad for the trip to Sincil Bank even though he starred in the club’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy just three days earlier.

Grey has made 13 appearances this season, with 10 of those coming from the bench as the 18-year-old continues to earn his stripes at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Grey is yet to score for Pools this season, with his only goal for the club coming in a 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Grey has a big future ahead of him according to Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The teenager signed his first professional contract last summer as Pools beat off reported interest from around the region to Grey’s signature but he has had to make do with cameo appearances with his only league start coming in the defeat to Salford City in September.

“Young Joe Grey has got a massive future at the club and I had to pull him before the game because he wasn’t on the bench [against Lincoln],” Lee told The Mail.

“But it was nothing to do with his performance against Sheffield, it was just getting other people involved who haven't played many minutes. So I explained that to Joe.”

Grey impressed in the win at Hillsborough alongside Stoke City loanee Will Goodwin, chasing down lost causes and giving Owls defender Callum Paterson in particular a difficult evening.

And new manager Lee has reiterated he sees a big future for the talented Grey, revealing he will get his opportunity to impress the management team in the coming weeks as Pools get set for the busy festive period.

“I hope he’s disappointed, but he’ll get his opportunity like they all will.

“But the focus was just about how we could affect the game. I knew what their midfield was like passing wise, so it was about how we could stop them but also have the quality to hurt them as well.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.