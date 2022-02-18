Grey was forced off at the beginning of the second half of Tuesday night’s win over high-flying Tranmere Rovers having picked up a knock early in the game.

Grey could be seen struggling after another collision early in the second half which saw him hobble off with Newcastle United loan star Joe White his replacement.

Early suggestions were that Grey would recover in time and be fit to face Matt Gray’s side.

Joe Grey was forced off with a knock in Tuesday's win over Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

And Pools boss Graeme Lee is hoping for some positive news with regards to the teenager in training ahead of another tough test at the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend.

“He’s getting tested again today so we’re just waiting to see the physio to see if we can get him back out onto the grass and we’ll assess what he can do today,” Lee told The Mail.

“If we can get him out on the grass today then we know he’s got a chance tomorrow.”

Grey has played a key role in Pools’ success over the last week which has seen them claim three wins in a row after Lee switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

The youngster had been impressive in Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy ties against Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic last month, including scoring the opening goal against the Addicks, and was rewarded with just his second league start of the season against Barrow.

Grey is highly regarded at the Suit Direct Stadium and announced himself even further when grabbing the winner against Blackpool in the FA Cup third round.

