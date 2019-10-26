Jonathan Woodgate watched his side stretched their winless run to seven matches.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Duo singled out in stalemate with 10-man Fulham

Middlesbrough were forced to settle for a point against 10-man Fulham as their winless run stretched to seven matches.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 1:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 6:21 pm

Visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off after 17 minutes for a handball but Jonathan Woodgate’s men failed to make their one-man advantage count with their woes in front of goal apparent. Our Boro writer Josh Nicholson was there to witness the 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium and has dished out his player ratings. Click and scroll through our gallery:

1. Aynsley Pears - 6

Little to do after Fulham were reduced to ten men. 6

2. Jonny Howson - 6

Produced a couple of inviting crosses from wing-back. Was caught out a couple of times defensively when Fulham broke forward. 6

3. Dael Fry - 5

Lost Mitrovic in the second half when the striker headed over. Was hesitant in possession. 5

4. Hayden Coulson - 7

A fine showing on his first start since August. Full of energy and gave the side an outlet on the left. 7

