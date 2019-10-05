Odin Bailey of Birmingham scores for Birmingham City against Middlesbrough.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Few come away with credit after Birmingham defeat

Middlesbrough endued a night to forget against Birmingham City after a 2-1 defeat at St Andrew’s Stadium – but did anyone come away with any credit for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 07:00 am
Updated Sunday, 6th October 2019, 09:16 am

Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, after Blues teenager Odin Bailey headed home the winner for Pep Clotet’s side late on. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the visitors.

1. Darren Randolph - 8

The scoreline would have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for a couple of excellent saves from the Boro keeper - 8

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 3

Caught in possession several times as the visitors struggled to get out of their own half - 3

3. Daniel Ayala - 6

Won a few important headers as Boro came under pressure. Looked like he’d salvaged a point before Birmingham's late winner. 6

4. Dael Fry - 4

Was forced to do a lot of defending as Birmingham dominated for large spells. Yet to get back to his best after returning from injury. 4

