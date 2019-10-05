Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: Few come away with credit in lacklustre Birmingham defeat
Middlesbrough endued a night to forget against Birmingham City after a 2-1 defeat at St Andrew’s Stadium – but did anyone come away with any credit for Jonathan Woodgate’s side?
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 07:00 am
Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the match, after Blues teenager Odin Bailey headed home the winner for Pep Clotet’s side late on. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled for the Teessiders.