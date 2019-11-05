Hayden Coulson played for Middlesbrough's under-23 side on Monday night.

Joe Nicholson's Middlesbrough player ratings: How Coulson, Bola and U23 team-mates fared against Manchester United

Middlesbrough Under-23 were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United Under-23s on Monday night – but how did their players fare?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:00 am

The scoreline didn’t tell the whole story after two late goals from United winger Tahith Chong added to a first-half double from Arnau Puigmal. Boro first-teamers Hayden Coulson, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne all started for Graeme Lee’s side and our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has rated their performances - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and struggled:

1. Sol Brynn - 6

Conceded four but couldn't really do much about any of the goals. Made a couple of decent saves. 6

2. Daniel Dodds - 5

Assisted Boro's goal but struggled to deal with Chong in the second half after the pacey United winger switched flanks. 5

3. Nathan Wood - 6

Made a costly mistake which led to United's second goal. Overall performance was solid though, with the defender regularly trying to play out from the back. 6

4. Nathan Dale - 6

Was the closest player to Chong when the United winger added the visitors' fourth. Looks good on the ball though and switched the play well a couple of times. 6

